Rock Island County Sheriff Bustos will not seek re-election

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced on Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Sheriff Bustos released the following statement thanking those that served before him as well as those that currently serve with him for his success and longevity in serving the community.

It’s been my honor to serve you as the 52nd Sheriff of Rock Island County. And after careful consideration, I’ve decided I will not seek re-election at the completion of this term, which ends on Nov. 30, 2022. At that time, I will have served our community for more than 38 years with our Sheriff’s Office.

“Much of my success has been because of those who came before me. They shared so much knowledge, opportunity and encouragement that I was able to learn and grow – all while staying grounded and never losing sight of my service to our wonderful community. I’ve done everything I can to pass that same set of values to others.

“My administrative team, the chief deputy and captains are among the best public servants I could have ever hope for. In addition, there are so many great women and men who work in our Sheriff’s Office – correctional officers, dispatchers, deputy sheriffs, bailiffs, maintenance personnel, support staff and my wonderful administrative assistant, Molly. I couldn’t have done this job without all of them.

“Now, it’s my turn to step aside and let new voices in our profession be heard and allow them the opportunity to carry the torch for the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you, Rock Island County and our Quad-City community, for allowing me a long and wonderful career serving you. Take care and God bless.”

Sheriff Gerry Bustos