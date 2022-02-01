An incident between two officers and an inmate at the Rock Island County Jail is now under investigation. Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos ordered an internal and criminal investigation on Monday.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 30, though the specifics of the incident are not disclosed. The internal investigation will be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards within the Sheriff’s Office. Rock Island County Police will handle the criminal investigation.

The findings will then be taken to the State’s Attorney’s office.