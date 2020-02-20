Rock Island County Sheriff releases dash cam, defends deputies in Butler incident

Rock Island County sheriff Gerry Bustos today responds to the lawsuit filed against some of his deputies by an Eastern Illinois University student.

Jaylen Butler is suing the sheriff’s office, the East Moline Police Department and the Hampton Police Department for false arrest and excessive use of force.

It stems from an incident last year at a rest stop along Interstate 80. Butler was riding with his college swim team and got off the bus when confronted by authorities.

Sheriff Bustos released dash cam video today during a news conference and says his deputies were not equipped with body cams at the time.

Bustos maintains his deputies were only on the scene for about two minutes, and that their interaction with the university’s swim team bus was brief.

Bustos says his office is unaware of any incident or use of force before getting hit with the lawsuit.

“Mr Jaylen Butler did not deserve to fear for his life that evening, and for that, we are sorry,” Bustos said. “And our deputies do not deserve to be tried and convicted by the media and the public for conduct that has not been proven.”

The ACLU is representing Jaylen Butler in the case.