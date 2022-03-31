A Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department captain recently completed FBI National Academy training in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI has partnerships with nearly every local, state and federal law enforcement agency, which in some cases enable mutually beneficial information sharing that help all of law enforcement to better understand emerging threats and foster crime prevention initiatives, according to a Thursday release.

“We hold our law enforcement partnerships in high regard,” FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said in the release. “We rely on each other for information, experience and best practices that bring new ideas and new ways of looking at old problems. Information sharing helps strengthen our partnerships and ensures we are on the same page when it comes to understanding the changing threat landscape.

“Local, state and federal officers are embedded in the FBI’s task force program to tackle violations like crimes against children, violent gangs, terrorism, and drug trafficking,” he said. “The success of these partnerships is undeniable.”

To help support partner relationships, the FBI offers National Academy training, a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads, because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

The 10-week program—which provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science—serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

FBI Springfield congratulates achievements of three partner-agency law enforcement officers in the Illinois counties of McLean, Rock Island and Madison who recently graduated from the 281st FBI National Academy class in Quantico. They are:

Lieutenant Tim Edmiaston — Criminal Investigations Division, Normal Police Department

Captain Ron Erickson — Operations Commander, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office

Detective Captain David Vuvich — Chief of Investigations, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

More information about the FBI’s National Academy can be found online.