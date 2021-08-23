Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warns public about ‘missed jury duty’ phone scam

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving “missed jury duty.”

This scammer will claim you missed jury duty and need to pay a fine. They are also using names of county personnel and calling from a spoofed Caller ID of 309-948-2059 in an attempt to make the scam seem more realistic.

The caller requests the purchase of gift cards to pay for the fine. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office does not ask for money or credit card information over the phone and reminds residents that prepaid gift cards and money transfers are “nearly impossible to trace and reverse.”

If you receive one of these calls, ignore them or hang up.