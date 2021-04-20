Rock Island County state’s attorney: DeShawn Tatum’s family has seen police body cam video

There are new developments involving the recent police shooting in Rock Island that ended with a 25-year-old man dead.
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal tells Local 4 News DeShawn Tatum’s family has seen part of the police body cam video from the April 1 incident.
Police say Tatum was wanted by authorities and considered armed and dangerous.
They say he tried to run from them and get away in a stolen car.
The state’s attorney says her office is waiting for more information from the Integrity Task Force before releasing the video to the media.
Tatum’s family held a few peaceful protests to keep attention on the case.
On Friday, they marched from downtown Rock Island to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Hospital, where Tatum died.
