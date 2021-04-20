Rock Island County state’s attorney: DeShawn Tatum’s family has seen police body cam video

There are new developments involving the recent police shooting in Rock Island that ended with a 25-year-old man dead.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal tells Local 4 News DeShawn Tatum’s family has seen part of the police body cam video from the April 1 incident.

Police say Tatum was wanted by authorities and considered armed and dangerous.

They say he tried to run from them and get away in a stolen car.

The state’s attorney says her office is waiting for more information from the Integrity Task Force before releasing the video to the media.

Tatum’s family held a few peaceful protests to keep attention on the case.

On Friday, they marched from downtown Rock Island to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Hospital, where Tatum died.

A peaceful protest walk to honor 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum began Friday afternoon in front of the Rock Island County Justice Center. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) Family and friends gather in front of Rock Island City Hall Friday afternoon as part of a peaceful protest for 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) Family and friends gather in front of the Rock Island Police Department as part of a peaceful protest for 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) Loved ones of 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum make their way to UnityPoint Health – Trinity Hospital in Rock Island Friday afternoon, where Tatum died Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

