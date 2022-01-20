Rock Island County State’s Attorney will not charge store employee in shooting during robbery

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney is not pursuing charges against an employee who fired a gun during Tuesday night’s armed robbery in Rock Island.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal will not pursue charges against the employee who fired a gun in self-defense Tuesday night during a Rock Island armed robbery.

At approximately 10:54 p.m. on Jan. 18, the Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape Shop located at 2733 18th Ave., Rock Island, was robbed by three male suspects. One individual was armed with a weapon pointed at the employees inside the store, according to a Thursday release from the State’s Attorney.

One employee was able to secure a weapon kept by the storeowner for protection, since this particular store has been robbed twice in recent months. The employee discharged the weapon several times and struck two of the suspected robbers.

One suspect is being treated in a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and another did not survive his injuries.

After a preliminary review of surveillance video and witness interviews, it appears the use of force by the employee was justified as self-defense and for the defense of others inside the store during the robbery, Villarreal said Thursday.

At this time, no charges will be filed against any employees of the store and the State is preparing to file aggravated robbery counts against the remaining two suspects, the release said. Additional charges are being considered as this case remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department.