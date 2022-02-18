Rock Island County will receive $1,850,000 in federal funding to expand MetroLINK’s passenger ferry service, the Channel Cat.

The funding, awarded by the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Passenger Ferry Grant Program, will support construction of a terminal near the newly developed “Bend District” on the Mississippi River in East Moline. The new terminal will address safety and accessibility accommodations.

“MetroLINK’s passenger ferry service is an important part of the Quad Cities’ transit network and its economy,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said in a Friday release. “This federal funding will allow MetroLINK to improve accessibility and serve more passengers, whether they are local residents or visitors looking for a unique way to see the Mississippi River. Senator Duckworth, Congresswoman Bustos, and I will continue advocating for investments in our public transit systems.”

“I’m proud to see a more ADA-accessible and safer ferry transportation project prioritized along the treasured Mississippi River in the Quad Cities,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said in the release. “Not only will this support help improve the passenger experience, it’s promises kept by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create more local jobs and to prioritize climate-friendly transportation. I’ll keep advocating for additional resources that will help modernize our state’s transportation systems.”

“The Quad-Cities MetroLINK Channel Cat is a fun and unique way for folks in our community to cross the Mississippi River,” said U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline). “I’m thrilled to join Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to announce more than $1.8 million in infrastructure funding to construct a brand-new terminal in East Moline. This project will create local jobs and boost development right here in the Quad-Cities – all while improving our water taxi system.”

The new Channel Cat dock will be on the north side of The Bend development, on the river in East Moline.

“We are incredibly excited to add a fifth passenger ferry boat stop in East Moline, near The Bend, to support the continued development in the area by increasing multimodal travel between bus routes, paratransit and the riverfront bike trail network,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Metro’s manager of administration.

“The new dock is planned to improve access to mobility by enhancing features that support safety, ADA access such as railings, ramps, and wayfinding,” she said. “This project is a great complement to The Bend, and we are grateful to FTA, Senators Durbin and Duckworth, and Representative Bustos for recognizing the importance of public transit.”

The FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program funds capital projects that support existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service, and upgrade ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment. The grants also help transit agencies and ferry companies offset the considerable cost of introducing new, climate-friendly propulsion technologies.

The Channel Cat service has used four stops in the area — two in Moline, one in Bettendorf and one in the Village of East Davenport.

The fifth stop for the Channel Cat would begin in summer 2023, Hirsch said Friday. The other docks are at John Deere Commons, Moline (behind the Radisson hotel); Riverbend Commons, Moline (2951 River Drive); Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf, and Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.

For more information on Channel Cat (which will resume service Memorial Day weekend), visit its website.