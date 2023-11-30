Rock Island County adopted a new economic development tool to lower the development costs for new and existing clean energy real estate projects.

The Rock Island County board voted unanimously to enact the financing tool, C-PACE, through the Illinois Finance Authority. The new C-PACE tool has not been utilized in the Quad Cities before. “It gives a competitive edge for Rock Island County,” Chris Meister, Illinois Finance Authority Executive Director, said. “Iowa legislature has not adopted C-PASE legislation. What the C-PACE ordinance does is that it hangs an open for business sign on Rock Island County and its communities to national lenders”

The new C-PASE ordinance allows private capital to be invested in Rock Island County. C-PASE, or Illinois’ Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing market, is a program meant to attract investments in renewal energy systems and building designs. Privately-owned commercial, industrial, non-residential agricultural, multi-family property or any property owned by a non-for-profit can apply for C-PACE loan incentives.

“This ordinance, for example, is geared toward larger projects,” Jim Grafton, Rock Island County Administrator, said. “The minimum is $1.5 million to invest. That’s a significant investment, and of course we want to encourage that. Keeping our jobs here in Rock Island County is a priority for us.”

“Actually we have more areas of development in Rock Island County,” Grafton said. “Kind of some untapped areas, so if we can promote some of those areas and encourage development, we just want to get on the radar.”

Rock Island County taxpayers do not have to pay for any of the projects that private investors choose. The full investment falls solely on private capital, and the companies receiving those funds. Companies like John Deere will be able to utilize C-PASE projects in the future.

County officials can help the private investors as well. Meister says investors that have the money to invest in C-PASE projects are national in scope. “It attracts private capital, to private projects, and it has no public subsidy,” Meister said. “It puts local government decision makers in the driver seat. We hope that the Quad Cities region is going to see the return on those investments.”

The C-PACE ordinance took effect on November 27.