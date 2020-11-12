Rock Island County: two new deaths, record number of hospitalizations, over 6,000 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 121 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 6,105.

There were also two additional deaths, a man his 90s and man in his 50s, both who were hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now at 111.

The health department also reported 64 patients are hospitalized because of the coronavirus, the most during the pandemic and an increase of 10 over the prior high number from just Wednesday.

The new cases are:

7 women in their 80s

5 women in their 70s

18 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

14 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

9 men in their 50s

5 men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

