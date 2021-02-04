Rock Island County vaccination clinic moving to TaxSlayer Center for February 9

Due to the extremely cold weather forecast for next week, the Rock Island County Health Department is moving its vaccination clinic scheduled on February 9 to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Those with appointments will be asked to wait in their cars in the TaxSlayer parking lot and tune their radios to 89.7 FM to be told when they can come in the building. Only about 50 people will be allowed in the building at the same time. Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced.

As long as weather allows, future vaccination clinics will remain at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan, which allows for better accommodations for the mass vaccinations and prevents people from having to gather indoors.