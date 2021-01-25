Rock Island County vaccine clinic postponed for Tuesday, every other week now for second dose

The Rock Island County Health Department made two announcements about changes to the vaccine clinics that it holds every Tuesday.

The first, due to the weather, the clinic for Tuesday, January 26, has been postponed. Those that had an appointment will be transferred automatically to next week’s clinic on February 2 at the same time slot and will receive a first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We are concerned about the safety of our residents who would be traveling to the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We did not come to this decision lightly and made it in cooperation with the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. With this storm, blowing snow is a major concern because of high winds, which will complicate both travel and clinic operations.

“I must emphasize that no doses will be wasted because of the clinic being postponed,” Ludwig said.

The next clinic will be on Tuesday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction at 4015 78th Avenue in Milan. Those qualifying and wanting a vaccine must register in advance via the Rock Island County Health Department website or Facebook page on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

The second change is to give access to residents access to a second dose of the vaccine.

Starting February 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The brand available each week will be announced on Fridays.

Vaccine supply will be determined the number of doses at each week’s first or second dose clinics.