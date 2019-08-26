Rock Island County wants reputable buyer for Hope Creek

A couple of big ticket issues remain high on the list of priorities for Rock Island County.

One of them is the old courthouse. The county board’s intent to demolish the building is in limbo.

The preservation group Landmarks Illinois is suing to keep the courthouse from the wrecking ball.

Most recently the county rejected a settlement offer from the group.

Landmarks Illinois offered to drop the case if the county was willing to try to sell the courthouse to developers.

The county said no and board members have continually said those avenues were explored for years and found themselves with no other option than demolition.

Now it’s a matter of time for it to wend its way through the courts.

Hope Creek is getting closer to having a new owner.

This week the Rock Island County Board hired consultants to find someone to buy and take over the operation.

It’s more than $7 million in debt.

Management Performance Associates is the consulting company.

It’s the same company the county used to manage the nursing home until that didn’t work out the way the county wanted.

The consultants also conducted the cost-benefit analysis that convinced the county to sell Hope Creek for the Rock Island County Board.

Board members hope better things will be in store once they clear these pretty big hurdles.

Rock Island County Board Chair Richard Brunk and fellow board member Drue Mielke joined 4 The Record to get us up to speed on it.

Brunk and Mielke discussed how confident in Management Performance Associates ability to guide them through the sale of the nursing home given the county didn’t like it when it managed Hope Creek and what the chances are the consultants will wind up being the actual buyer considering it manages other nursing homes.

They also described what kind of buyer they want what assurances they need and how much money they expect.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

