Rock Island County woman dies of COVID-19, bringing total to 32

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death and 19 new cases of COVID-19.

The woman in her 80s had been isolating at home. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 32.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are continuing to see more younger people getting sick from this virus. The average age of the cases today is 42. We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out.”

The total number of cases is now 1,637. Currently, 12 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible and when you are ill

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow