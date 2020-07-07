Rock Island County’s free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site hours extended through July 12

Originally open to Illinois residents until Friday, July 10, the community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site’s hours in Rock Island County have been extended through Sunday, July 12.

Free testing will be available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the QCCA Expo Center parking lot, located at 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Testing is especially encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19, which include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Patients will receive results, positive or negative, by phone.

Because of increased testing, results are taking three to four days to be reported.

Personnel from the state lab will call tested patients twice from 888-297-7208.

Due to privacy reasons, patients will not receive messages after the calls are made.

Patients can call the toll-free number back to talk to a person.

A name and date of birth will be required in order to receive test results.

This testing site has been made possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, QCCA Expo Center and Rock Island County Health Department.

Additional information regarding policies and procedures for Rock Island County’s community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is available here.

More information about COVID-19 in the state of Illinois is available here or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline any time at 1-800-889-3931.