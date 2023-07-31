There will be an extra reason to smile after visiting Rock Island Dental Associates this Thursday.

The all women-run practice will have a grand opening celebration at 2334 31st Ave., Rock Island, on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. An official ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. followed by office tours, refreshments and giveaways.

Rock Island Dental Associates was founded by Dr. Thais Meredith and Dr. Ann McIntyre in February 2021. Both doctors were associates at dental practices outside the immediate Quad Cities when they purchased an existing practice from Dr. Greg Murphy upon his retirement, according to a city of Rock Island release Monday.

The all-female staff at Rock Island Dental Associates, 2334 31st Ave., Rock Island.

The smaller, female-owned office originally saw patients at 2501 24th St., Rock Island. The new location on 31st Avenue has been completely renovated.

“Our community is proud to host a growing number of minority and women-owned enterprises. The practice that Dr. Meredith and Dr. McIntyre are bringing to Rock Island speaks to our increasingly inclusive and diverse professional community,” said Miles Brainard, Rock Island’s community and economic development director.

Rock Island Dental Associates is a general dentistry office that offers cleanings, fillings, extractions, crowns and bridges, dentures and partials, Invisalign clear aligners, implant restorations, and some cosmetic dentistry. The practice serves patients of all ages.

Additional information about the practice can be obtained at the practice’s website HERE.

