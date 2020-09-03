Rock Island District resident reacts to new curfew

A curfew is in effect for the Rock Island District in response to last weekend’s deadly shooting.

It comes as Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued a state of emergency for the city. Businesses in the District will be forced to close by 1 AM, with the entire district closing at 1:30 AM.

David Lasky lives in the Rock Island District, and feels the curfew in the area may not solve any safety issues.

“You can’t predict what people are going to do and for what reasons,” Lasky said. “So to place it down here saying, ok we’re gonna have a curfew, that’s gonna dispel the actions of violence, and it doesn’t. It just makes it easier for the police to have a presence to make it look like yeah I saw them drive down my alley. Does it make me feel better and protected? Absolutely not.”

Lasky thinks the crime that would have happened in the area will just move somewhere else.

“It’s not a matter of the police not doing their job,” Lasky said. “I think their job is very good, that there’s presence, but they can’t predict where they need to be. So a curfew might say great, I’ll shoot people at 10 o’clock instead of 1:30 in the morning.”

Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms says the curfew is set in response to recent crime in the district, as well as coronavirus spread. He believes this curfew is a step to mitigate both.

“Rock Island is a safe place to walk around, enjoy, visit and live,” Thoms said. “Unfortunately there’s a few of these bad apples that set the pace sometimes that we have to react to, but we’re not gonna let them control us. We’re gonna work on eliminating those issues.”

The current curfew is set to expire in 30 days.