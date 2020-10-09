Rock Island district shooting victim still fighting for his life

Darien Ramsdale’s hospital stay has been far from easy.

Ramsdale is one of the six people that were injured in the August 29 shooting. One man was killed.

His mother Wendy Ramsdale said his recovery has been full of setbacks.

“He got pneumonia, and then a little later he got MRSA, so then all of the surgeries we had planned were put off,” she said. “Then he got COVID-19, so nobody could visit him for 2 weeks.”

Despite delays, he had surgery yesterday to insert a rare diaphragm pacer to help with his breathing. Now, his family is planning for his recovery.

“When rehab starts, then he can start looking to see what we have to look forward to. What we have to do to accommodate him. And we’ll find a way to accommodate him,” Ramsdale said.

One of Ramsdale’s best friends, Ian Washam, was with him on the night of the shooting, and said it’s been difficult not being able to visit the hospital due to COVID-19. In fact, no one outside of Ramsdale’s father Bill has been able to see him in person.

“I don’t know what the rehabilitation center will look like for COVID-19 restrictions, but I hope to be able to see him,” he said.

As for his feelings about the downtown district, he says he hopes the community can move forward.

“I just want to see real change happen here because the Quad Cities are beautiful. Rock Island is beautiful, and I just want to see it be better,” he said. A link to the family’s GoFundMe can be found here.