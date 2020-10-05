Rock Island DJ continues to perform despite having equipment stolen

A Rock Island DJ is still trying to make the most of things despite having over $100,000 dollars worth of sound equipment stolen.

Candy Man had his trailer that housed all of his equipment stolen a couple weeks ago, but despite that he’s still trying to stay positive during this tough time.

“I’m a little edgy and I’m pretty sure I’m gonna stay that way until we find my equipment or whatever.”

The equipment being stolen put Candy Man’s show at The Grand Tap in Galesburg in jeopardy. Luckily he has close friends that helped him out and made sure he could still go through with his performance.

“It was a wonderful show. Wonderful show I can’t wait to do another one, but I got friends and they’ll help me out. You know what I mean, but as far as my equipment goes I won’t be able to use the system that I use.”

In the meantime Candy Man says that he is just going with the flow. This weekend he performed at Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill in East Moline.

“I’m gonna keep doing what I do to the best I can. I don’t give up, I’m not a quitter. You can bend me, but you can’t break me. So whatever I gotta do, I know I got good friends supporting me. I’m gonna make it through it. It’s just going to take time.”

Candy Man is still remaining optimistic that his trailer and equipment will be found so he won’t have to set up a Go Fund Me.

“I’m trying not to do that because one we might get my equipment back. I’m praying that we do. If we don’t I’ll think about that kind of stuff you know. I’m not downing out by no means.”