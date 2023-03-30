The City of Rock Island has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021, a news release says.

This marks the 40th consecutive year the city has received this award, which is issued by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to continue providing financial information that goes beyond the minimum requirements,” said Finance Director Linda Barnes. “One of the Finance Department’s goals is to provide information that is meaningful and reliable to users. It is important for us to use the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement requirements as the measuring rod to accomplish that goal.”

“The preparation of these reports could not be possible without the dedication of the entire staff of the Finance Department,” she said. “We also express appreciation to other city staff who assist and contribute to the preparation of these annual reports.”

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and recognizes those governments that achieve this goal. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

City Manager Todd Thompson congratulated Barnes and the Finance Department staff on another year of financial excellence.

“Receiving the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for 40 consecutive years is a testament to the hard work, dedication and careful work done daily by the Finance Department,” Thompson said. “We are proud of the City’s standard of maintaining financial excellence