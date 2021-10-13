Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. seeks input on turning former Aledo Junior High into housing

The former Aledo Junior High School is being eyed for redevelopment into 30 units of rental housing.

Residents, businesses, and community organizations are invited to a meeting hosted by Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation on Oct. 21, regarding plans to redevelop the former Aledo Junior High School.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21st on the lower level of the VFW, 106 SW 3rd Avenue, Aledo, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The former Junior High has been closed since 2010.

GROWTH is seeking input from the community for the redevelopment of the former Junior High School, by rehabilitating and adding new construction that will result in creation of 30 units of safe, quality workforce rental housing.

GROWTH is a Rock Island-based nonprofit and a national leader in adaptive-reuse developments and is known to tackle the most complex, difficult-to-develop projects that result in new investment, new housing, and new tax base into communities, according to a Wednesday release from the group.

To date, GROWTH has redeveloped 318 units of multifamily rental housing, has 33 units of housing and commercial incubator spaces under construction, and more than 200 housing units in its development pipeline.

“As a community-based non-profit, GROWTH works to develop housing that meets the needs of the community,” vice president Jon Davidshofer said in the release. “We work diligently to raise the capital that is then directly invested into communities that result in quality, safe housing for new and existing residents. The work we do has an impact that builds stronger communities and creates opportunities for all. As we look ahead, we are eager to introduce ourselves and get to know those that call Aledo home.”

Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be held in accordance with state and local COVID guidelines.

RSVPs are not required. If you cannot attend a community input meeting, GROWTH stills want to hear from you! After a community meeting is held, they will open online comments for one week, and they can be submitted at www.economicgrowthcorporation.com.