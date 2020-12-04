Rock Island electoral board sets two hearings

Two City of Rock Island Electoral Board hearings will be held Wednesday., according to a notice from the city.

The first will be at 1 p.m. on the matter of Bridget Ehrmann’s objection to the nominating papers of Laurie Figley for Fifth Ward alderman for Rock Island.

The second hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on the matter of Judith Higgins Gilbert’s objection to the nominating papers of Jeffery D. Westerfield for Third Ward alderman for Rock Island.

Both hearings will be in City Council Chambers, City Hall, third floor, 1528 Third Ave., Rock Island.