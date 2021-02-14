Rock Island Elks group supports Honor Flight

The Board of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities has received a check for $3,500 from the Rock Island Elks at the Quad Cities International Airport.

Presenting the check for $5,000 were Illinois Elks State President Jeff Rodier and his wife, Norine, and Past State President Dave Jurmu, a member of the Rock Island Elks, and his wife, Rae Marie, a news release says.

“I am aware that the Elks here and across the country are great supporters of our veterans,” said Steve Garrington, hub director of Honor Flight.

The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks has a long history of meeting the needs of veterans, as the Elks’ motto says: “So long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.”

On a local level, the Rock Island Elks Lodge #980 supports the soldiers and veterans on Arsenal Island with donations to the USO; helps sponsor the Veterans’ Stand Down; and offers assistance to veterans. On a state level, the Elks help sponsor Honor Flights throughout Illinois each year.

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is, at this time, waiting for clearance to resume flights. Although plans for future flights continue, dates will be announced as soon as they are available.

For more information and applications, visit www.honorflightqc.org.