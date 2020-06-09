Rock Island encourages residents to “Tell On Your Neighbor”

The City of Rock Island is encouraging its residents to “Tell On Your Neighbor” by nominating the yards in their neighborhoods that are most appealing or most improved.

Digital photos of the nominated yards are required and can be submitted through August 7. Please do not go on private property to take the photo.

Send the photo and address of the nominated yard to the Community & Economic Development Department at this email address.

All entries will be reviewed by the City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission and the winners of the “Tell On Your Neighbor” awards will be announced at the City Council meeting on August 24.

If you have any questions, you can call (309) 732-2905.