This week, the QC Farmers’ Market announced immediate availability of matching funds for customers using Illinois SNAP benefits.

Customers will be able to double their benefits to buy fresh local fruits and vegetables.

“We are very excited to offer Quad Citizens an opportunity to get fresh healthful foods with their SNAP benefits,” Ian Forslund, owner of Mad Farmers’ Garden and President of QC Farmers’ Market, said in a Friday release. “All of the QC Farmers Market vendors are able to accept SNAP monies, for people to buy locally produced fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods and food-producing plants.”

Starting in May, the QC Farmers’ Market (which is separate from Freight House Farmers’ Market) became the first area Illinois farmers market to accept SNAP payments at their Saturday market, which is held 8 a.m. to noon at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island.

The QC Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from May to October, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

Starting on Saturday, May 14, Illinois customers will be able to Link Match their SNAP benefits. Every Link dollar will be matched with vouchers to buy extra fruits and vegetables, doubling the amount of food an Illinois SNAP holder may buy.

“Right now, Illinois SNAP beneficiaries are not eligible for Link Match dollars anywhere in the Quad Cities,” said Robin Barnhouse, owner of Broken Shovel Farms and vendor at QC Farmers’ Market. “We are excited to offer Illinois residents with more limited means this benefit.”

QC Farmers' Market is a cooperative of farmers and food producers local to the QC area. When you buy from QC Farmers' Market, you're buying directly from the producer, and all products are homegrown and handmade, without exception.