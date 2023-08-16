Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff has announced the promotion of Firefighter Nick Border to lieutenant effective Monday, Aug. 7.

Border will serve on the First Battalion, assigned to Engine 34, and served his first shift in his new role Aug. 8.

Nicholas Border (Rock Island Fire Department)

“Lt. Border is a 22-year veteran of the fire service and has served the City of Rock Island as a firefighter, paramedic, hazardous materials technician, a technician rescue technician, fire investigator, shift educator and many other mission-critical duties,” Graff said in a news release.

“We wish Lt. Border the very best in this new capacity.”