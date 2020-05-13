Rock Island Fire Department donates equipment to Black Hawk College EMS program

Chris Rogers of the Rock Island Fire Department poses with the Stryker power cot that was recently donated to the Black Hawk College EMS program.

The Rock Island Fire Department recently donated a Stryker power cot and Stryker stair chair to the Black Hawk College Emergency Medical Services program.

The equipment, that was being replaced by the department, was delivered to the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline by Chris Rogers, the fire department’s EMS coordinator.

“These will be great additions for students to prepare them for a career in EMS,” said Marci Miner, director of the college’s EMS program.

The donation is also at a good time as the college was looking to buy another cot soon in order to replace the older one that is becoming worn out.

“The new cot is battery operated and can raise and lower at the push of a button,” Miner said. “It is also current to what surrounding services are using.”

The additional equipment will allow more students to train at the same time.

Since the equipment is current to what is used by services in the area, students will be better prepared to serve the community as future paramedics and EMTs.

“We truly appreciate all of Rock Island Fire Department’s support over the years and hope to continue this great relationship,” Miner said.