Rock Island Fire Department fights for breast cancer cure

The Rock Island Fire Department is responsible for fighting fires.

This month, the department is also taking up the fight against cancer.

Firefighter Anthony Schooley spoke with Local 4’s Jim Niedelman today about how he and the rest of the Rock Island Fire Department are taking up the fight against cancer.

“We are currently selling breast cancer awareness shirts through the month of October,” said Schooley. “A portion of every shirt that we sell will be used as a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.”

Rock Island firefighters will be showing their support for breast cancer awareness by wearing the same shirts and other apparel available for purchase with hopes of making a decent donation to the organization.

Those interested in showing their support for the Rock Island Fire Department and breast cancer awareness can place orders here.



