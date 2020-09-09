Rock Island Fire Department to host free car seat safety check

The Rock Island Fire Department wants to make sure parents in the Quad Cities are installing their child’s car seats properly.

That’s why they’re hosting a free car seat safety check on Saturday, Sept. 12., as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The safety check will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rock Island Fire Department’s Central Station, located at 1313 5th Ave.

No appointments are needed for the safety check. Parents and caregivers will be helped as they arrive.

There will be extra technicians on duty to assist parents/guardians to ensure their car seats are installed correctly, as well as assist in installing new seats.

It is highly encouraged that parents bring their child and any car seat manuals to assist in sizing the seat.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2.

Parents and caregivers are asked to take advantage of this opportunity, as it is likely going to be the Rock Island Fire Department’s only safety check of the year.

For more information, contact Assistant Chief Robert Graff by phone at 309-732-2800 or email.