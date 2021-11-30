Rock Island Fire Department warning: if hanging holiday lights outside, use safest materials

A fire caused an estimated $55,000 worth of damage to a Burlington home Monday, and investigators said It was caused by the use of an extension cord running through the garage to an outdoor chicken coup. Now firefighters are sending out a warning to be vigilant when using an extension cord to hang up holiday lights.

Fire Marshal Greg Marty of the Rock Island Fire Department said electrical fires pose a particularly high threat this time of year. Fires often start when people try to over-use power strips and extenders.

Running cords from inside the home to outside lights can be a hazard. If you plan to have outdoor holiday lights, buy waterproof, durable cords and materials designed for outdoor use.

The department said they encourage members of the community to celebrate the holiday season and make their lawns beautiful with light displays, as long as they do so safely.