A Thursday afternoon fire displaced the residents of an apartment on 17th Street in Rock Island, according to firefighters at the scene.

Crews quickly extinguished an apartment fire on 17th Street in Rock Island on Thursday afternoon. (photo by Bryan Bobb)

Crews responded to a report of a fire about 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of 17th Street at a house that has been converted into two apartments, with the upstairs used currently as a residence and the downstairs undergoing renovation.

A vent fan in the bathroom in the first-floor apartment apparently shorted and caused the fire that was unrelated to the renovation. The fire was extinguished quickly. The upstairs residents are displaced because of minor fire and water damage, according to Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty.

While crews were at the scene, 17th Street was shut down in the area of 20th Avenue.