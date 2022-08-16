The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire August 16 at a home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue (photo: Katrina Rose)

One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on the scene to locate all hot spots and remove smoke from the structure.



Four occupants were home at the time of the fire and all escaped safely. One resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by Rock Island Fire Department paramedics and transported to a local hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rock Island Fire Marshal.