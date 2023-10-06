Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff has announced the promotion of Firefighter Corbin Ayers to the rank of lieutenant, effective Thursday, Oct. 5, a news release says.

Ayers is a 15-year department veteran. He will be assigned to Rescue 31 at Central Station on the Third Battalion.

Ayers continues a family tradition with the City of Rock Island that goes back more than 50 years. He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Glen Ayers, who served as fire chief from 1965 to 1976; his late father, Thomas Ayers, who was chief building official; and his brother Marcus Ayers, who currently serves as a firefighter and paramedic.

“We are excited that Lt. Ayers brings more than 15 years of experience to this leadership position,” Graff said. “His service to the community is an example of the core values of the Rock Island Fire Department.”