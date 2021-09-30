Rock Island Frieze lectures to be limited in-person, hybrid format

The 2021 Frieze Lecture series in Rock Island — which runs for four Tuesdays at 2 p.m., on October 19, 26, Nov. 2, and 9 — will be presented as a hybrid in-person/virtual program.

The in-person presentation starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the downtown Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th Street. The in-person audience is limited to 25, and both registration and masks will be required. To attend in person, please register at the library website, www.rockislandlibrary.org.

Each presentation will also be available as a recording. Please contact the library for details at 309-732-7341, or email RiLibRef@rigov.org. All lectures are free to the public.

The 2021 presentation schedule — in partnership with Augustana College — is as follows:

· October 19: Ulysses by James Joyce, presented by Dr. Joseph McDowell, professor of English.

· October 26: The Odyssey by Homer, presented by Dr. Kirsten Day, associate professor of Classics.

· November 2: Mason & Dixon by Thomas Pynchon, presented by Brett Biebel, teaching fellow of English.

· November 9: Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, presented by Lucas Street, director of the Reading/Writing Center.

Each participant has chosen a work from the website thegreatestbooks.org (an amalgam of 129 “Best Books” lists), and will make the case that their selected work is the “Best. Book. Ever.” Lecturers will also include a book not on the list, but one that deserves wider awareness. This is also in tribute to Roald Tweet (1933-2020), who was a frequent recommender of lesser-known books.