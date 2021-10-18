Rock Island Fright Night will be at Schwiebert Park on Oct. 28

Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation will present the free Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
Enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and a fun and safe Halloween event, as the first 500 children will receive a free goodie bag. Over 30 community agencies will host various activities and/or trick-or-treating, according to a Monday release. A live DJ will be spinning fun dance music, Rock Island’s own Metro Youth Dance Team, Royal Drama Dance Team and a “thrilling” dance performance will round out the night.
Secret guest judges will be walking around the park handing out costume contest prize certificates to be redeemed for a special prize. You never know who may be watching!
Fright Night is made possible by the help of contributors: presenting sponsor Goodwill of the Heartland, Downtown Rock Island, Icons Martini, Daiquiri Factory, Target – Davenport, State Rep Mike Halpin, Midwest Complete Construction, Sanitary Cleaners, McManus Orthodontics, Jeff James Entertainment, and Pieler Productions.
For more information, contact Rock Island Parks and Recreation at 309-732-7275, visit www.rigov.org or follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events.