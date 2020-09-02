Rock Island Gate for Arsenal closing temporarily

The Rock Island Gate for access to the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed from September 8 through October 9 while the railroad bridge over the gate is painted.

The Davenport Gate will be opened for inbound and outbound traffic to and from Rock Island and Davenport. Traffic coming from the Arsenal will be allowed left and right turns during normal operation. Although, when the Government Bridge is closed for barge traffic, all vehicles must turn left toward Rock Island.

There will be signs posted on Beck and Fort Armstrong Avenues to direct drivers to use the Davenport Gate.

The Davenport Gate will have the same hours as the Rock Island Gate currently has:

Monday through Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with outbound traffic only from 10:30 p.m. to midnight

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As a reminder, traffic exiting the installation has no stop sign, so those crossing from Rock Island and Davenport may have longer wait times.

Traffic to the Island is restricted to Arsenal traffic only and signs on the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge will be posted to remind drivers. The Rock Island Arsenal Police will enforce this to ensure traffic flow.

The American Discovery Trail will be open for pedestrian traffic crossing the viaduct and bridge.