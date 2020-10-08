Rock Island Gate on Arsenal reopening Tuesday

The Rock Island Gate on Arsenal Island is expected to reopen for use on Tuesday, October 13 at 5:30 a.m.

Originally the gate was scheduled to reopen Friday, but the painting of the railroad bridge needed the extra time.

All morning Arsenal inbound and outbound traffic will directed to the Rock Island Gate starting on Tuesday.

The Davenport Gate will revert to its normal schedule of outbound traffic only on Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a right turn only.

Once open, the Rock Island Gate will operate under its normal hours of: