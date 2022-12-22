The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has awarded the city of Rock Island $300,000 to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program.
Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager for Rock Island, said Thursday the program
assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. Assistance is provided as a five-year forgivable loan, according to a city release.
“Receiving this important grant from IDHA will allow the city to continue to advance its ambitious housing rehabilitation agenda,” Mata said. There are three program components:
- The Single Family Rehabilitation Program allows eligible homeowners to receive necessary home repairs and remove health and safety hazards in the home.
- The Single Family Rehabilitation Program with roof-only option allows eligible homeowners to receive repairs to their roof, soffits, gutters and downspouts.
- The Single Family Rehabilitation Program for accessibility projects assists homeowners who are eligible for accessibility improvements and removes health and safety hazards from their home.