The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has awarded the city of Rock Island $300,000 to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program.

Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager for Rock Island, said Thursday the program

assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. Assistance is provided as a five-year forgivable loan, according to a city release.

“Receiving this important grant from IDHA will allow the city to continue to advance its ambitious housing rehabilitation agenda,” Mata said. There are three program components: