It’s all Greek this weekend in Rock island.

The annual Our Big Fat Greek Festival is being held through Saturday, September 16 at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 2930 31st Avenue Rock Island. There will be food, music, dancing and fun for the whole family. The festivities are from 4:00-11:00 p.m. Friday and 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, click here.