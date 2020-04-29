Rock Island golf courses set to open but with restrictions

Highland Springs and Saukie Golf Courses in Rock Island are set to open on May 1 at 8am but with restrictions that are required by the State of Illinois as part of the revised “stay-at-home” order that extends to the end of May.

The restrictions include:

Only groups of 2 allowed

15-minute tee time intervals

no carts except those with physical disabilities or limitations

no rental pull carts

pre-paid tee time reservations

no practice facilities including driving range and putting greens

no congregating in or near the clubhouse

A full list of all the golf guidelines is available at the City of Rock Island Golf Course webpage.

Tee times reservations must be made in advance and paid over the phone with a credit card by calling either Highland Springs at (309) 732-7265 or Saukie at (309) 732-2277 starting on Wednesday, April 29 and continuing on Thursday, April 30 between the hours of 8am and 12pm each day. Tee times can be made up 7 days in advance. Walk-ons are not permitted.

“We are excited that we will be able to open the courses to allow golfers to participate in a safe and healthy outdoor activity. Illinois golfers are ready to play and we can’t wait to see them at Saukie and Highland Springs!” says Todd Winter, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director.