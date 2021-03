Saukie and Highland Springs golf courses will open back up on Monday, March 29 at 9 a.m.

Tee times will be accepted starting on Tuesday, March 30. The Highland Springs driving range will be open with mats only.

Saukie Golf Course is located at the intersection of 31st Ave. and 38th St. Highland Springs Golf Course is located at 9500 35th St.

Visit www.rigov.org/saukie for more information about the Saukie course and www.rigov.org/highland for information about the Highland Springs course.