Rock Island native Jasmine Babers has been honored with a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth award.

One of 10 winners (and the only from the Midwest), Women of Worth honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, according to the program website. This signature philanthropic program embodies the L’Oréal Paris belief that “Every Woman Is Worth It” by elevating women who find beauty in giving back.

Babers, 26, is the founder of Love Girls Magazine, a community that builds self-esteem and leadership among women and girls of all ages, with a focus on young women of color, ages 13-25.

Babers, a 2014 Rock Island graduate, founded Love Girls Magazine at age 15.

In response to bullying, sexism and other injustices impacting women and girls in her community, Babers, at the young age of 15, was inspired to create Love Girls Magazine to build a safe space rooted in self-worth, social justice and empowerment, according to L’Oreal Paris.

More than a magazine, Love Girls is an organization providing mentorship and an opportunity for hands-on experience in journalism, photography, film, podcasting, graphic design, marketing and business management. Its two annual events, the Girls on Fire storytelling conference and the Love Awards, serve as celebrations to honor the accomplishments of young women.

Since its launch, Love Girls has transformed into a multimedia platform impacting more than 25,000 girls across the nation. Women and girls of all ages are invited to join the community and support the next generation of female leaders.

Babers on the cover of her magazine in 2017.

In 2015, Babers was named as one of five winners of the prestigious Peace First Awards, which comes with a $25,000 two-year fellowship prize.

She graduated from Rock Island High School in 2014 and has won many accolades since founding the Love Girls at age 15, as a way to combat bullying and promote self-esteem among young women.

Babers went on to work for Boston-based Peace First for two years, through August 2021. Since November 2021, she has worked as a creative strategist for the Chicago-based Day One Agency.

Babers earned her bachelor’s in 2018 from the University of Illinois-Chicago, majoring in gender and women’s studies.