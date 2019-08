Barricades are now up in downtown Rock Island for this weekend’s Grand Prix.

It’s the world’s largest karting street race.

It happens every Labor Day weekend.

Part of it actually got going Thursday night.

The Quad Cities band Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls rocked the stage in a free concert at Schwiebert Park.

The racing begins Saturday.

Remember a lot of the streets in downtown Rock Island close Friday evening at 5.