Because of extreme heat and air-conditioning issues, the Rock Island-Milan School District will close Rock Island High School and the Rock Island Center for Math & Science (RICMS) on Thursday, Aug. 24, a news release says.

For high school athletics and activities, please look for information from coaches, the release says.

There will be no YMCA before- or after-school programs at RICMS. Students attending the after-school program MLK Center may go at the typical time or as early as 8 a.m., the release says.

These day cares will allow students already enrolled to attend all day Thursday: In a Kids World, Skip-A-Long Rock Island Day Care, and Small Hand, Big Hearts. For information about any other day care facilities, contact them directly, the release says.

Friday is scheduled as a half-day for the entire district, Both schools planned to be in session on Friday.