Rock Island High hosts public forums on renovations

The Rock Island-Milan School District will host three forums to gather feedback on the proposed Rock Island High School entrance renovation and building additions presented Sept. 23 to the Board of Education.

Representatives from Legat Architects and Bush Construction will present the building layouts.

The first forum – virtual – will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, via Zoom. Information to log on to the forum can be found at rimsd41.org.

The next two events on Oct. 28 will be in-person forums: one for RIHS students and one for parents and/or community members. Gatherings will be limited to 40 attendees each,and there will be a registration process.

All attendees must adhere to social-distancing guidelines and wear a mask during the hour-long events.

To see renovation and addition plans, forum details and feedback form, visit www.rimsd41.org and click on the Capital Projects tab.