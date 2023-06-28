The 2021-2022 Rock Island High School Watchtower yearbook was recognized as one of the top yearbooks nationally in the Design-Innovations Category by yearbook manufacturer Herff Jones.

2021-2022 Rock Island High School Watchtower yearbook (Rock Island – Milan School District #41)

The yearbook was selected for Herff Jones’s “best-of” national publication portfolio, which showcases best-in-class yearbook work from students across the country. The yearbooks were judged by an outside independent company of publication industry experts on design and storytelling elements.

2021-2022 Rock Island High School Watchtower yearbook staff members: (L-R) Phoebe Fuller, Aidan Henderson, Sage Oviatt, Kaiya McKinley, Ella Nolan and Kara Baumunk (Rock Island – Milan School District #41)

Sarah Miers, Rock Island High School teacher and Yearbook Advisor, said being selected is a huge milestone for the program. “Much like other groups, we were rebuilding after COVID. That idea is what inspired our theme of REdefine,” Miers said. “As a student body, they understood that the pandemic affected them, but they were working to redefine their stories to be more than just students impacted by COVID.”

This is the third time Rock Island High School’s yearbook has been recognized as such in recent years.