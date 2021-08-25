Rock Island High School breaks ground on expansion

The Rock Island-Milan School District hosted a groundbreaking Wednesday to kick off a construction project at Rock Island High School.

The expansion will add approximately 38,000 square feet to the existing high school structure.

The $9.8 million project includes a cafeteria renovation and equipment, commons addition, secure entry addition, sidewalk work, improved student drop off and pick up area and site work.

The revenue from a Rock Island County 1% sales tax is giving the school district funds to complete the projects and plan further building upgrades.

More information about the project and renderings of the latest plans can be found on the district’s website.