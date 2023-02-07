Rock Island High School District administrators showed off millions of dollars in renovations to the school on Monday. The expansion and renovation project includes revamping the cafeteria, a new common area for studying and collaborating, a student drop off and pick up area and security features. The $11 million project was paid for by Rock Island County’s one percent sales tax.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Rock Island-Milan School District #41 superintendent, says the expansion will be beneficial for students. The district is also building a new administration building and production center on Seventh Street in Rock Island.