Rock Island High School Principal Jeff Whitaker accepts an award from Sergeant Jessica Harris with the Illinois Army National Guard on January 22, 2021.

The Illinois Army National Guard presented Rock Island High School (RIHS) with an award for being military friendly, supportive of the National Guard’s mission, and encouraging students to find a path within the military.

Sergeant Jessica Harris, the Illinois National Guard Recruiter for RIHS, nominated the school and presented the award to Principal Jeff Whitaker on Friday.

Rock Island High School is one of the top schools in Sergeant Harris’ region with the most recruitments.