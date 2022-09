The Rock Island High School Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

The procession begins at 24th Street and 18th Avenue and heads south on 24th Street and then west on 25th Avenue to the high school. In the Homecoming game, Rock Island ROCKS will play Moline High School.

The Varsity kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be presented at approximately 6:45 p.m.